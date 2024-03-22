IPL 2024: Music maestros AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam leave Chennai audience in awe at epic opening ceremony

Music composer AR Rahman performs during the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. - PTI

Published: Fri 22 Mar 2024, 8:06 PM

Adding a musical touch to the grand opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League, music maestros AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam left the audience in awe with their melodious performances.

Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. - PTI

Sonu Nigam started his performance with the song 'Vande Mataram' and later Rahman joined him on stage.

From 'Jai Ho' to 'Nee Singham Dhan', the music legend performed a collection of his blockbusters.

Not only AR Rahman, and Sonu Nigam but also Mohit Chauhan, and Neeti Mohan among others set the stage ahead of the match.

Making it more special 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff set the stage on fire with their electrifying performances at the ceremony.

BCCI office-bearers with Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis during the opening ceremony of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. - PTI

Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar captivated the audience with a power-packed performance at the ceremony.

He grooved to his iconic songs including 'Make some noise for the desi boyz', 'Hare Ram Hare Ram' to 'Chura Ke Dil Mera'.

Chote Miyan Tiger showed off his moves on the song 'Jai Jai Shivshankar' from the movie "War'.

Wait is finally over as cricket fans are about to watch the blockbuster opening clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The home crowd will thus welcome the opportunity to see the 42-year-old kick off another IPL season but this time under the new captain opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, who took the captaincy baton from Dhoni on Thursday. The game will also mark a new chapter in CSK's illustrious history, as Gaikwad was named captain of the squad on match day, bringing Dhoni's role into the side's huge spotlight.

The CSK and RCB have faced each other in 31 matches so far, where Chennai won 20 and Bengaluru registered just 10 victories.