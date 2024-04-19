IPL 2024: MI skipper Hardik Pandya fined Rs 12,00,000 for breaching Code of Conduct for slow over rate

A record entry of 760 amateur golfers participated in the 13 Qualifying Rounds that took place over the 2023 – 24 season at leading golf clubs in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah
Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during their clash against Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.
IPL released an official statement on Friday to announce that Pandya was fined for breaching IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to minimum over rate offences.
"Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Punjab Kings at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, on April 18. As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs 12 lakhs," IPL said in a statement.
MI has played seven matches, and registered three wins against four defeats. The five-time champions are in the seventh spot with six points and a negative run rate of 0.133.
