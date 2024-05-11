IPL 2024: Kohli one century away from historic landmark

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli can reach another major milestone on Sunday. - AFP

Published: Sat 11 May 2024, 11:39 PM

Star India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli is just one century away from completing a century of centuries in professional cricket.

RCB will lock horns with Delhi Capitals at Bengaluru on Sunday in a huge match for both teams hoping to secure a playoff spot.

DC are in fifth place in the points table with six wins and six losses and 12 points while RCB are in the seventh spot with five wins, seven losses and 10 points.

DC had registered a win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous game on May 7 while RCB had beaten Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday.

During Sunday's game, fans would be looking forward to seeing Kohli go big one more time not to complete this milestone.

In the ongoing IPL season, Virat holds the Orange Cap for the most runs, with 634 in 12 matches at an average of 70.44 and a strike rate of 153.51. He has scored a century and five fifties.

In 145 first-class games, Kohli has scored 11,097 runs at an average of 50.21 and a strike rate of 55.96, with 36 centuries and 38 fifties. His best score is 254 not out.. This also includes his tally from 113 Tests for India, in which he has scored 8,848 runs at an average of 49.15, with 29 centuries and 30 fifties. His best score is 254*.

In 388 T20 games, Kohli has scored 12,628 runs at an average of 42.09 and a strike rate of 134.31, with nine centuries and 96 fifties. His best score is 122 not out.

