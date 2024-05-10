IPL 2024: Gill, Sudharsan slam centuries in record partnership as Gujarat trump Chennai by 35 runs

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 10. - AFP

Published: Fri 10 May 2024, 11:30 PM

Pace bowler Mohit Sharma ripped through the Chennai Super King's top order to pave the way for Gujarat Titans' 35-run victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

Mohit and leg-spinner Rashid Khan led the GT bowling attack to restrict an out-of-sorts CSK to 196 for eight wickets as they looked to chase down a daunting total of 231 for three.

After openers Ajinkya Rahane (1) and Rachin Ravindra (1) fell cheaply leaving the former five-time champions reeling at 10 for three, Mohit got rid of the middle order batters Mitchell (63 off 34 balls). Moen Ali (56 off 36) and Dube (21 off 13).

MS Dhoni (26) and Ravindra Jadeja (18) attempted a rescue act but it was too late as they fell short of deliveries as the innings ended on 196 for eight.

“The fielding let us down a little bit, we gave away 10-15 runs,” said CSK skipper Rituraj Gaikwad. “Execution-wise we were good but they played really well. The two batters were exceptional and it's hard to control runs around the park.

Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan in action during the Indian Premier League. - AFP

“Our next game is a day game in Chennai (Sunday), it's going to be tough against a tough team (Rajasthan Royals).

Earlier, the fans at Ahmedabad witnessed absolute carnage from Gujarat’s captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, who slammed 103 and 104 runs respectively while stitching a record-setting 210-run partnership.

The duo kept the carnage going while slamming the CSK bowlers all around the ground. Slamming a boundary past square leg, Gill brought up his maiden century in this season and his fourth in the IPL, which was followed by his customary jump and roar celebration.

Tushar Deshpande removed both Sudharsan for 103 and Gill for 104 in the 18th over put the breaks on GT . But the damage had already been done.

“When you have so many people supporting you, it gets much easier,” said Shubman Gill, Player of the Match. “I loved the freeness of it (partnership with Sudharsan). We didn't have targets in mind, we maximised every over and opportunity in front of us.

“We have a good camaraderie between us, we run the twos, and we understand each other well.

“In terms of numbers, definitely it is (one of our best opening partnerships),” Gill added.

Gujarat Titans' Mohit Sharma bagged three big wickets. - AFP

Rashid Khan, who bagged two wickets, was all praise for Gill and Sudharsan and said: “They were amazing, we love to see them batting, Gill and Sudharsan, two of the best innings we've watched.

“Happy to get a couple of wickets after two wicketless games, I had a back issue and some shoulder problem. Hoping to be 100 per cent fit.

“Once Dhoni comes into the stadium anywhere around the world, it's a different kind of love,” the Aghan spinner added.

“We're so lucky to be playing with him. We also get energy off him in those kind of moments.”

Brief scores:

Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs

Gujarat Titans 231/3 (20.0 overs) Shubman Gill 104 (55), Sai Sudharsan 103 (51); Tushar Deshpande 2/33 (4)

Chennai Super Kings: 196/8 (20.0 overs) Daryl Mitchell 63 (34), Moeen Ali 56 (36); ); Mohit Sharma 3/31 (4), Rashid Khan 2/38 (4)

Saturday’s match

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

6:00 pm UAE time