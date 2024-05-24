IPL 2024: Extreme batting offensive leaves T20 devotees divided ahead of World Cup

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli amassed 741 runs in15 matches. - AFP

The batting blitz in the Indian Premier League this year has divided fans and players and triggered a debate ahead of the World Cup about what it means for Twenty20 cricket.

The moneybags IPL reaches its conclusion on Sunday in Chennai, the last act of a campaign where batters have dominated like never before.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who were scheduled to face Rajasthan Royals on Friday for a place in the final, have twice broken the IPL scoring record this term with innings of 277 and 287.

The impact player rule -- and smarter use of it -- has been pinpointed as the biggest reason for the skyscraper totals in the 17th edition of the IPL.

It will not be in play at the World Cup, which begins in just over a week's time in the United States and West Indies.

The concept was introduced last year in the IPL and allows the replacement of a player named in the starting team at any point after the toss.

The rule allows teams batting first to play an extra big-hitting batsman down the order, who can then be replaced by a bowler when they field.

Alternatively a bowler can be replaced if they bat second.

Opponents of the rule say it has upset the fine balance between batter and bowler that gives cricket its drama.

Flatter IPL pitches and shorter boundaries have also played a part, pundits say.

Bowlers have found it particularly tough to stop the batting onslaught in the first six overs of powerplay when only two fielders are allowed outside the inner circle.

Young stars including Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk (Delhi Capitals) and England's Will Jacks (Bengaluru) have made hay in this IPL with punishing strike rates of over 234 and 175 respectively.

India's premier spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin says pinning the big innings this season solely on the impact sub rule is doing batsmen a disservice.

"Even if the impact player rule wasn't there, scores would be this high," Ashwin, of Rajasthan Royals, was quoted saying this week.