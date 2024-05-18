IPL 2-24: RCB beat CSK to qualify for playoffs for the ninth time

IPL 2024: Pressure on RCB ahead of pivotal CSK clash that will decide fourth team for playoffs
Bengaluru needs to win the match by at least 18 runs if they score a minimum of 200 runs batting first or win in 18.1 overs if they are chasing 200
Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualified for the IPL playsoff for the ninth time in the tournament's history.
Needing to beat former five-time champions Chennai Super Kings by a margin of 18 runs RCB restricted them to a total of 191 for seven in 20 overs, after scoring 218 for five.
RCB, who have now won their last six matches in the tournament, join Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the playoffs starting next week.
Brief scores
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 218 for 5 wickets in 20 overs ( Kohli 47, du Plessis 54, Patidar 41, Green 38*; Thakur 2-61
Chennai Super Kings: 218-5 in 20.0 (Ravindra 61, Rahane 33, Kadeja 42, Dhoni 24; Dayal 2-42)
Playing on Sunday, May 19
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Time: 2:00 p, UAE
Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Time: 6:00 pm UAE
Bengaluru needs to win the match by at least 18 runs if they score a minimum of 200 runs batting first or win in 18.1 overs if they are chasing 200
The American is faces four criminal charges with assault of a police officer, criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic
It is the first meeting between the world No.1 and No.2 in the tournament's history with a winner's purse of €699,690 at stake
'Let your hands talk in the ring. I am excited … let’s make history., said the Ukrainian Usyk after the official weight-in where the Briton avoided eye-contact with his opponent
The American sits five shots off the lead with Dubai-based Thomas Detry and Thorbjorn Oleson staying in contention on a record-setting day
Olympic champion set the target that no one in the 156-player field could match at Valhalla Golf Club
Competition with confirmed field of more than 800 to be held at Al Nasr Club Dubai from May 17-19
The 35-year-old is currently keeping Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL playoffs hopes alive with powerful performances