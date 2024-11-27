Inspiring Emirati women is the goal of this Sri Lankan champion

Dinusha Kumari Perera, who won a silver medal at the 2019 South Asian Games, also hopes to qualify for the Olympics. — Supplied photo

Dinusha Kumari Perera, a trailblazing Sri Lankan karateka, has reached a new milestone in her illustrious career with her appointment as the Women’s karate coach at Sharjah Women’s Sports Club on November 18.

This role, a recognition of her exceptional talent, achievements, and potential, marks a significant step forward in her journey as a coach.

Dinusha’s rise from national champion to international coach is a testament to her dedication and expertise. Her coaching journey in Dubai began at the JKS Karate Academy, where she honed her skills working with students from diverse backgrounds.

Now, with her UAE Karate Federation Black 3 coaching license, she has elevated her career, joining an elite group of professionals shaping the future of karate in the UAE.

As the Women’s Karate Coach at Sharjah Women’s Sports Club, Dinusha aims to inspire athletes by sharing the wealth of experience she has accumulated over two decades of competition and coaching.

“This appointment is not just a personal achievement; it’s an opportunity to guide and uplift others in the sport I love,” she says.

Dinusha is passionate about encouraging young athletes, especially women, to pursue their goals in karate. Her commitment goes beyond coaching techniques; she fosters discipline, resilience, and confidence in her students.

Now an accomplished 3rd Dan Black Belt, Dinusha has always had a deep-rooted passion for sports.

According to her father, Chandrasoma Perera, Dinusha showed exceptional athletic abilities from a young age, often playing sports with her siblings, including her late brother, who tragically passed away 10 years ago.

Born as the fourth child, her parents fondly recall how her innate fighting spirit set her apart.

"She was a natural," says her mother, Mallika Perera, adding that Dinusha excelled in all sports during her school years. Despite recognising her potential, they never imagined she would rise to her current heights.

Her father, who runs a lathe workshop, shares how the family made countless sacrifices to support her dreams amid financial hardships. Dinusha acknowledges these sacrifices with heartfelt gratitude, crediting her parents – especially her mother – for her success.

Dinusha’s latest appointment is backed by her remarkable career as an athlete. She is a seven-time National Sports Festival Kumite Champion (55kg) and has won numerous international medals, including gold at the 2011 South Asian Senior Karate Championship in New Delhi, gold at the 6th World Gojukai Karate Championship (2013)and silver at the 2019 South Asian Games in Kathmandu (50kg Kumite).