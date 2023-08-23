Initiative launched to boost People of Determination powerlifters in the UAE

Officials from the Special Olympics UAE and the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation during the has signing of a memorandum of understanding. - Supplied photo

Special Olympics UAE has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, with the aim of developing a strategic partnership between the two entities and expanding People of Determination's participation in powerlifting.

The MoU allows both parties to exchange knowledge and experiences related to bodybuilding, fitness, and powerlifting, as both parties will work together to conduct awareness campaigns, workshops, and the provision of referees, venues, and volunteers.

Special Olympics UAE will organize workshops to leverage the skills of coaches, referees and volunteers.

Concurrently, Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation will provide technical knowledge for training and sports events management. The federation will also allow unified partners to participate alongside athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities during power-lifting local, regional, and international competitions.

The MoU was signed by Fatma Ebrahim Al Musallami, Director of strategy and Projects of Special Olympics UAE, and Mohammed Abdul Rahim Al Marri, Secretary-General of the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation in the presence of Faisal Al Ghais Al Zaabi, Powerlifting World Champion, and a Member of the Emirates Federation for Bodybuilding and Fitness Board of Directors.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the Emirates Federation for Bodybuilding and Fitness, said: “We are pleased to cooperate with an organization such as the Special Olympics UAE, and we are proud of this collaboration. This MoU will promote powerlifting among People of Determination and all segments of society to adopt a healthy lifestyle and exercise, in line with UAE’s strategy.

“We are confident in enhancing physical strength among People of Determination, and we will develop their capabilities to excel in this sport. Within the framework of this MoU, we will cross all challenges and work closely with Special Olympics UAE to form strong national teams to represent the UAE in international sports tournaments.

Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE, said: "At the Special Olympics UAE, we collaborate with partners and stakeholders to advance inclusion for People of Determination.

“This MoU is part of a series of agreements we carry out with national and international entities to provide world-class quality and the highest standards in training.

"We are certain that today's collaboration with the Emirates Federation for Bodybuilding and Fitness will be the start of many fruitful outcomes,” Al Hashemi added.

“Our strong work frame will establish training centers for various fitness sports, guided by the rich expertise and resources from the Federation.

“We are excited about the coming unified sports tournaments and joint community events, and I would like to congratulate everyone from the Federation on this special occasion."

Special Olympics UAE continuously cooperates with various sports federations to promote inclusion in society and raise athletes’ technical performance during their participation in sports tournaments locally and globally by raising the level of sports services provided to them.

In June 2023, the Special Olympics UAE delegation returned from Berlin with 73 medals after participating in Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023. Athletes won a silver medal and five bronze medals in powerlifting.

The 73 medals comprised 18 gold medals, 22 silver medals, and 33 bronze medals.