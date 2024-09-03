Indoor golf experience in the UAE set for major boost with new cutting-edge simulators

A letter from America: Jamie Camero embraces University life as she braces for full-on golfing transition
‘There is a lot of time dedicated to golf in the U.S. which is why I chose to come here,’ says the UAE passport holder
MyGolf Dubai, the premier indoor golf destination in the UAE, has announced a strategic partnership with The ProShop Superstore, a leading provider of advanced indoor golfing technology which hopes to enhance the overall golfing experience for enthusiasts across Dubai and beyond.
The unveiling of MyGolf Dubai’s second location inside The ProShop Superstore’s Production City store ensures that golfers can access the latest GolfZon simulators, providing a realistic and immersive experience regardless of the weather or time of day. This is particularly beneficial in regions where outdoor conditions can often limit play.
The partnership offers exclusive benefits to MyGolf Dubai members, such as personalized fitting sessions and expert advice on the latest equipment, helping them to optimize their performance on the course.
For The ProShop Superstore, this collaboration presents an opportunity to deepen its connection with Dubai's golfing community by offering exclusive events, product demos, and promotions.
“We're thrilled to team up with The ProShop Superstore, a brand that shares our passion for golf and dedication to quality,’” said Michael Zhao, Founder & CEO of MyGolf Dubai. “This partnership is about giving our members access to the best golf equipment and enhancing their overall experience with personalized service and expert guidance.
“At MyGolf Dubai, we’re all about combining the love of golf with luxury amenities and a lively community atmosphere, making it the perfect spot for both serious golfers and those just looking to have fun,” he added, “The ProShop Superstore’s reputation for high-quality golf gear and outstanding customer service makes them the perfect fit for our community.”
For The ProShop Superstore, the collaboration offers an ideal opportunity to connect with Dubai's vibrant golfing community.
“We're excited to partner with MyGolf Dubai, a premier golf destination that aligns perfectly with our mission to provide golfers with the best products and services,” said Ian Eveleigh, Operations Director at The ProShop Superstore. “Together, we're looking forward to helping golfers of all levels enjoy the game even more.”
To celebrate this partnership, MyGolf Dubai and The ProShop Superstore will host exclusive events and promotions for members. These will include product demos, special discounts, and interactive workshops, giving golfers a chance to try out the latest gear and learn from the pros.
Together, MyGolf Dubai and The ProShop Superstore aim to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for golfers of all levels, reinforcing the notion that golf is a sport for everyone, not just the elite. This initiative underscores their commitment to fostering a vibrant golfing community in Dubai and beyond.
