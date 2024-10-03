Indonesia’s Bintang leads at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship as UAE's Rayan Ahmed makes strong start

Dubai's Joel Stalter pleased with his game and ‘mindset’ after strong performance at Asian Development Tour
Indonesia’s Randy Bintang shot an impressive five-under 65 to surge to the top of the leaderboard after round one of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan.
Amidst the misty rain that enveloped the foothills of Mount Fuji, a strong contingent of players showcased their talent, with 30 competitors finishing at par or better.
Japan's home advantage was evident, as two of their players, T. Moto and R. Nakano, both finished just one stroke behind the leader, each carding a score of 66.
The standout performer from the UAE was 17-year-old Rayan Ahmed, who recorded a four-over-par 74. His round was highlighted by a birdie on the par-four 12th hole, a testament to his resilience against challenging conditions.
“Today was a confident round for me,” Rayan said after completing his game. “The course is brutal, and I played 10 holes in pouring rain.
“My approach shots were solid, and my putting held up well. Although I find myself on the cut-line after day one, I’m not dwelling on that.
“It’s all about taking it hole by hole and shot by shot,” Rayan said. “This course demands precision and strategic shot shaping. That’s my focus as I prepare for round two with an early tee time at 7:14 a.m. tomorrow.”
Leading the charge for the Middle East is Khalid Attieh from Saudi Arabia, who delivered a commendable level-par round of 70. His compatriot, Ali Alsakha, is close behind, finishing with a score of 71.
The AAC brings together players from across the Middle East, with representatives from Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE competing this week.
As the premier amateur golf tournament in the Asia region, the AAC has a storied history, first being held in 2009. This year, 43 countries are participating, supported by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC), Augusta National, and The R&A.
A 36-hole cut will take place, allowing the top 60 players and ties to continue in the championship. The ultimate champion will earn coveted invitations to The Masters, The Open Championship, and The Amateur Championship in 2025. Additionally, runners-up will receive exemptions into The Open Qualifying Series, offering a pathway to compete in The Open Championship.
Looking ahead, the 2025 AAC is set to be hosted by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) at Emirates Golf Club, featuring the prestigious Majlis Course. For further information and live coverage, visit www.aacgolf.com.
Leading First Round Scores
(Par 70, 7,217 Yards):
Bintang (Ind) - 65
N. Shen (Hong Kong, China) - 66
Moto (Jap) - 66
Nakano (Jap) - 66
