India's Vinesh Phogat retires after failing to make weight for gold medal bout at Olympics

UFC 308 marks a milestone as the 20th UFC event held in the UAE over the past decade
Vinesh Phogat said she has retired from wrestling following the Indian's disqualification before the women's 50kg freestyle final at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday after failing to make weight.
Phogat was set to lock horns with American Sarah Hildebrandt for the gold medal but the 29-year-old fell 100 grams short despite starving herself for a week and spending hours in the sauna to cut down to her competition weight.
"Wrestling won and I lost. My dreams are shattered. I don't have any more strength," Phogat wrote on X.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all. I am sorry."
Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman Lopez replaced Phogat in the final where Hildebrandt won 3-0 to take the gold.
ALSO READ:
UFC 308 marks a milestone as the 20th UFC event held in the UAE over the past decade
She was due to face Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold medal but was found to be overweight for her category
Imane Khelif, one of the two boxers at the heart of a gender dispute at the Paris Olympics, will fight for the gold medal on Friday
At the Games, the 27-year-old collected gold medals in the team, all-around and vault competitions, as well as a silver on the floor exercise
A statement issued by the Indian Olympic contingent said that Phogat had tipped the scales above the 50kg mark and was disqualified
Several athletes celebrated their wins enthusiastically on August 6
Imane Khelif defeated Thailand's 2023 world silver medallist Janjaem Suwannapheng in a unanimous points decision
Kenyan-born Yavi timed an Olympic record of 8min 52.76sec for victory ahead of Uganda's defending champion Peruth Chemutai