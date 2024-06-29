India's Kohli retires from T20 internationals

The Englishman ended a three-and-a-half-year trophy drought to lead his Legion XIII team to victory
India's Virat Kohli quit T20 Internationals on Saturday shortly after helping his team beat South Africa in the World Cup final.
India beat South Africa to clinch the 2024 T20 World Cup title with a seven-run win in the final on Saturday. Indian bowlers defended 177, with Kohli fighting 76 off 59 balls.
"This was my last T20 game playing for India," player-of-the-match Kohli said following India's seven-run victory at Kensington Oval.
"Time for the next generation to take the T20 game forward," Kohli said.
