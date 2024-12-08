India's Gukesh takes 6-5 lead in world chess championship

China’s chess grandmaster Ding Liren (R) and India’s chess grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju (L) compete during FIDE World Chess Championship. Photo: AFP File

Indian teenage challenger Gukesh Dommaraju beat China's Ding Liren in the eleventh game of their world championship match Sunday, taking a crucial lead as the tournament entered the final stretch.

Gukesh, whose win gave him a 6-5 lead with just three games to play, forced a resignation from Ding after the defending champion made a blunder under time pressure.

The victory ended seven consecutive draws and gave the 18-year-old Gukesh a big psychological advantage into the homestretch of the 14-match series.

"Obviously, this is a very, very important win," said Gukesh, who played with the white pieces.

But he also remained cautious, adding that "there's still three more very, very important games to go".

Ding, 32, admitted that it was "a very difficult game" for him, but added he would try to bounce back on Monday when he will make the first move with white.

Both players were cautious from the start, making only five moves in the first hour of play. The Indian prodigy spent an hour of pondering before making the 11th move.

The players went into a pulsating time pressure game after almost four hours, especially Ding, who had just under 10 minutes on his allotted time.

When the Chinese resigned, Gukesh's supporters gathered in the public area at Singapore's Resorts World Sentosa hotel erupted into applause, chanting his name.

"Indian fans are the best. I'm really grateful for all the support... All these things give me the extra energy I need."

Ding won the opening game on November 25. Gukesh came back to claim game three after Ding lost on timing after he was unable to play his first 40 moves in 120 minutes.