India's Asian Games-bound T20 team beaten by Karnataka in warm-up match

Published: Fri 22 Sep 2023, 4:53 PM

India's Asian Games-bound T20 cricket team lost to Karnataka by four wickets in a pre-departure warm-up fixture, here on Friday.

Manoj Bhandage returned figures of four for 15 while Vasuki Koushik and Shubhang Hegde claimed three wickets each as the Indian XI were shot out for 133 in 20 overs.

In reply, Manish Pandey struck an unbeaten 52 (40 balls) while opener LR Chethan (29), Mayank Agarwal (19) and Abhinav Manohar (17 not out) also contributed in Karnataka's chase as they romped home with five balls to spare.

Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and R Sai Kishore took one wicket apiece for the Indian Asian Games T20 side.

The Indian team crumbled against the Karnataka bowlers but only after openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Prabhsimran Singh made strong contributions.

Prabhsimran cracked seven fours and a six to make 49 from 31 balls whereas Jaiswal scored 31 from 17 balls with seven hits to the fence.

The pair of Bhandage and Hegde ran through the Indian top and middle-order as none among Rahul Tripathi (6), Jitesh Sharma (2), Rinku Singh (5) and Shivam Dube (0) could trouble the scorers.

India were bowled out with Koushik taking the last three wickets.

The Asian Games-bound team was without captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was named in the Indian playing XI for the first ODI against Australia in Mohali.

India's men's team will compete in the Asian Games for the first time, with the competition set to take place between September 28 and October 8.

India's women's team have already qualified for the semifinals of the continental showpiece in China.

Brief Scores:

India 133 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 49, Yashasvi Jaiswal 31; Manoj Bhandage 4/15, Shubhang Hegde 3/17, Vasuki Koushik 3/36) lost to Karnataka 136/4 in 19.1 overs (Manish Pandey 52 not out, LR Chethan 29; R Sai Kishore 1/20) by six wickets.