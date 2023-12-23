Indian batter Gaikwad ruled out of South Africa Tests with finger injury

The fast bowler was charged under Cricket Australia's code of conduct rules and banned for four Big Bash League games
Top order India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the two-Test series in South Africa on Saturday, with Abhimanyu Easwaran drafted in as his replacement.
Gaikwad hurt his right ring finger while fielding in the second one-day international against South Africa in Gqeberha.
"Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered an injury to his right ring finger while fielding in the second ODI against South Africa in Gqeberha. He underwent scans, and following an expert consultation, the BCCI Medical Team has ruled him out of the remainder of the tour," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a statement.
"He will be reporting to the NCA for further management of his injury. The Men's Selection Committee has named Abhimanyu Easwaran as his replacement.
Gaikwad, 26, has played six one-dayers and 19 Twenty20 Internationals but is yet to make his Test debut.
Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to be skipper Rohit Sharma's opening partner in the Test series beginning in Centurion on Tuesday.
Easwaran will only be available for the second Test as he is currently leading the India A side.
