India include four spinners for opening Tests against England, but Shami missing

India have not lost a home Test series since England's victory in 2012.. - AP File

Published: Sat 13 Jan 2024, 12:50 PM Last updated: Sat 13 Jan 2024, 12:51 PM

India has included four spinners in its squad for the first two tests against England but experienced seamer Mohammed Shami is not yet fit to take part.

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav did not travel to South Africa for the recent drawn test series against the Proteas but come back into contention on home pitches that are expected to take plenty of turn.

They join Ravichandran Ashwin and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in a 16-man party that will contest the opening games of the five-match series in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

Ashwin needs just 10 more wickets to become the ninth bowler to take 500 career wickets in tests. The 95-test offspinner currently sits in second place in wickets taken for India behind Anil Kumble (619).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with India's Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja (left) during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia on Nov. 19, 2023. - PTI File

When England last toured India in 2021 when it crumbled in the face of extreme turn as Ashwin and Patel combined to take 60 wickets.

Uncapped wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel was one of three glovemen named Friday by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, joining KL Rahul and KS Bharat, with Ishan Kishan still out after missing the recent South Africa tour for personal reasons.

Shami is currently recovering from an ankle problem and hopes to feature later in the five-match series, which begins in Hyderabad on Jan. 25, while fellow pace bowler Prasidh Krishna (quad) is also out.

Rohit Sharma continues to lead the side, assisted by vice captain Jasprit Bumrah.

India squad for first two Tests against England:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, KS Bharat, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan.

India v England Test series

Dates: 25 January - 11 March

Venues: Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi & Dharamsala