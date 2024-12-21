India: Arrest warrant issued against former cricketer Robin Uthappa

KT photo: Neeraj Murali

An arrest warrant has been issued against former India batter Robin Uthappa in connection with an alleged case of defrauding employees and the government related to the Provident Fund (PF) case.

As the director of Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Private Limited, Uthappa is accused of defrauding employees and the government by deducting PF contributions from salaries but failing to deposit the funds into employee accounts.

The company allegedly owes Rs2,326,000 in damages, which authorities are seeking to recover from Uthappa.

Regional Provident Fund Commissioner Shadakshiri Gopala Reddy issued a letter on December 4 directing the Pulakeshi Nagar Police to arrest Uthappa.

Upon this letter, the police went to Robin Uthappa's house to issue a notice. Currently, he is not residing at that address.