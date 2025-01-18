India announces ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad

Photo: AFP File

India has named their 15-player squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC) website.

India, who won the Champions Trophy in 2002 and 2013, will be participating in 2025 under Rohit Sharma's captaincy.

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who missed a portion of the Sydney Test due to injury, has been included in the squad, with chief Selector Ajit Agarkar stating that the team management will keep an eye on the pacer's fitness in the lead-up to the tournament, according to ICC.

The squad is as follows: