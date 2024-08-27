In his own words: I am honoured to host the India Legends Championship, says Jeev Milkha Singh

Jeev Milkha Singh (right) in conversation with his good friend Dubai resident Anirban Lahiri (left) on the Asian Tour recently. - Supplied photo

History-making Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh is gearing up for an exciting week as he prepares to host the $500,000 HSBC India Legends Championship at the Jaypee Greens Golf Resort in Noida, India.

This event, formerly known as the European Tour’s Seniors Tour, is co-sanctioned with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), making it a significant occasion for senior golf in the region.

Hosting the event not only showcases his commitment to the sport but also brings attention to the growing popularity of golf in India. Jeev sees it as a fantastic opportunity for him to connect with fans and fellow golfers alike.

Khaleej Times spoke to the Indian golf star about his expectations for the tournament to be held from Friday 30th August to Sunday 1st September.

Excerpts

I have just returned to India from Japan, where I competed in the 11th Maruhan Cup on the Japan Senior Tour over 36 holes at the Taiheiyo Karuizawa Resort.

I shot rounds of 68 and 70 over the par 71 course to finish tied 26th. There were significant rain delays on the final day – we were lucky to finish. Senior golf around the world is still pretty competitive.

This is going to be a busy week for all of us involved teeing off with Media Day on Tuesday,

I will only get to see the golf course at Jaypee Greens on Wednesday for the Pro-Am. There are 64 players from 17 countries competing this week.

Those looking for some UAE interest will see Jose Caceres (Arg), the 2000 Dubai Desert Classic champion in the field. Caceres won the iconic event when it was played at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.

Also playing is Chris Williams (RSA), a winner of the Sharjah Senior Golf Masters in 2017 when it was held at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club.

And, of course, hopefully me!

Delhi is around 300 km from my home in Chandigarh.

Looking ahead there are Pro-Ams on both Wednesday and Thursday featuring the pros from the Legends Tour plus sponsors, supporters as well as some celebrities.

I saw that Kapil Dev, the legendary World Cup-winning cricketer and now President of the PGTI as well as Yuvraj Singh and some more past and present cricketers were in the draws.

There will be some Golf Clinics during the week – to help promote local junior golf, hosted by other pros. I have to be careful not to try and do too much this week – I still have to try and play my best for three rounds in the tournament.

The Welcome Dinner for all the players and guests is on Wednesday night which again I will host, plus a Fashion Show Dinner on Saturday night. I will tell you more about these events later in the week.