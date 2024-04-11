'I'm here to stay,' says Alonso as he extends Aston Martin contract until 2026

Aston Martin's Spanish driver Fernando Alonso celebrates on the podium after the Formula One Brazil Grand Prix. - AFP File

Fernando Alonso has signed a new contract with Aston Martin, the Formula One team said on Thursday.

The deal tied Spaniard Alonso, 42, to Aston Martin for at least the next two seasons.

"There has been much said and written about my future in Formula One in the past few months, but today I'm delighted to announce that I'm here to stay with Aston Martin Aramco in a multi-year agreement," Alonso said.

"I said at the start of the year that I would decide if I wanted to continue racing first and then sit down with the team.

"From the moment I joined the team in 2023 I felt extremely at home. In just over 15 months we have already achieved so much together, with some memorable podiums and battles."

Alonso, twice Formula One world champion, moved to Aston Martin for the 2023 season from Alpine and secured six podium finishes in the first eight races for his new team.

Team principal Mike Krack says the two-time world champion "is hungry for success, driving better than ever, is fitter than ever".

"This multi-year agreement with Fernando takes us into 2026 when we begin our works power unit partnership with Honda.He is completely dedicated to making Aston Martin a competitive force." Krack said.

"Securing Fernando's long-term future with Aston Martin Aramco is fantastic news. We have built a strong working relationship over the last 18 months and we share the same determination to see this project succeed.

"We have been in constant dialogue over the last few months and Fernando has been true to his word: when he decided he wanted to continue racing, he talked to us first. Fernando has shown he believes in us, and we believe in him," Krack added.

Alonso secured his 100th podium by finishing third at the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, becoming one of only six Formula One drivers to achieve the feat.

Alonso joined Aston Martin at the start of the 2023 season and the pairing became one of the star attractions of last year.

Aston Martin made a remarkable leap to the front, and not only was Alonso able to return to the podium for the first time since 2013, but he also scored podiums in six of the first eight races.

He was widely regarded as one of the outstanding performers of the 2023 season, with a series of impressive drives before the team slipped from competitiveness.

