'I'm heartbroken': The Rock leads tributes to WWE champ Bray Wyatt who died at 36

Published: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 2:49 PM

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion Windham Rotunda, better known as Bray Wyatt, died at the age of 36 last week. According to media reports, the three-time WWE world champion was suffering from an undisclosed disease and had not been competing since February.

Wyatt is survived by his fiancee and former WWE ring announcer, Joseann Offerman, and their four children.

Tributes for Wyatt poured in from the wrestling world. Wrestler Ron Killings said, "I am going to miss my friend.”

The official account of WWE shared a picture of Wyatt and said, “WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36. WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans.”

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson said he was heartbroken to learn about Wyatt’s death, adding that the wrestler had a “very unique, cool, and rare character”.

“I'm heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. I always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in-ring work and connection with WWE universe,” Johnson tweeted on August 25.

“Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling. Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now “Bray today. My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time,” he added.

“As always, ‘thank you for the house,’” Johnson wrote.

WWE commentator Mick Foley also condoled the demise of the former wrestler.

“RIP BRAY WYATT. This is awful news, just terribly sad for his family, friends and fans. I thought so highly of Bray Wyatt and was so flattered when he started using the mandible claw for his finisher. He was a true visionary; one of the most compelling presences that wrestling has ever seen,” Foley tweeted.

WWE superstar Karrion Kross penned a heartwarming note on X, formerly Twitter. He said, “No matter what’s going on, Call up a friend today and tell ‘em you love them. You never know when that opportunity will be gone. I’ll see you up there brother.”

Born in Brooksville, Florida, in 1987, Wyatt belonged to a family of wrestlers. His grandfather Blackjack Mulligan, father Mike Rotunda, and younger brother Bo Dallas were all wrestlers, according to Variety magazine.

The news of Wyatt’s death was announced by WWE CCO and former wrestler Paul Michael Levesque, known by his ring name Triple H, on August 25. According to him, Wyatt passed away “unexpectedly”.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time,” Triple H wrote in a post on X.

WWE also confirmed on its website that Wyatt died on August 24.

Daily Mail stated that Wyatt, known by his ring name The Fiend, had “reportedly suffered a heart attack”.

According to BBC, Wyatt was dealing with health issues due to which he was away from the ring since February. His family said that the wrestler’s death was sudden.

Wrestling News reported that Wyatt was “out of action” due to an illness but his return to the ring was getting planned.

