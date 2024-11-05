'I'm good when nothing is expected of me' - Nicolas Colsaerts on earning back his DP World Tour Card for 2025

UAE resident Nico Colsaerts - an ambassador of The Brain & Performance Centre, Dubai - reflects on recent life changing moments for both his career and family. - Photo NT

In a recent conversation with Khaleej Times at Yas Links Abu Dhabi, Nicolas Colsaerts, an ambassador for The Brain and Performance Centre, shared his reflections on the past few weeks that have truly been life-changing for him.

The Belgian professional golfer, who currently plays on the DP World Tour, described his breakthrough moment at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland last month. He finished as runner-up, securing his return to the DP World Tour for 2025.

Here are a few highlights from the interview.

“That result was nothing short of a turning point, both for me and for my family. It earned me my full card back for the 2025 DP World Tour, something I’m incredibly grateful for.

I shot rounds of 65, 65, 65, and 70, finishing with a 23-under-par score of 265. That also secured me a cheque for €478,488.38. The way it all came together was special.

This year was the first time I did not have my card for 25 years and I relied on invites etc to play on tour.

Looking back on why, how and so much more, is always interesting for me – I believe the pressure was off me. I have been through this once before at the 2019 Open de France at Le Golf National in Paris – again I had nothing left to protect. It was the point of realization that my career was slipping away from me. I just went out to play – it was that simple.

I was not nervous, I slept so well the night before on both occasions – I just kept my process.

A nice quote I like to use is: I am usually good – when nothing is expected of me!

I had not practised for the last four months – we went on holiday to Spain for six weeks – and I did not swing a golf club. I came back to the UAE and did the school run.

I then played pretty well in the Omega European Masters in Crans Sur Sierre, Switzerland, in September, and finished tied 27 th.

I arrived in Scotland with no expectations and no real reps in my golf swing.

Perhaps a little match was ignited in me in Switzerland – thinking I can still play this. The challenge was – would I be able to do it for 72 hours?

I had already planned to do about 15 weeks next year with my growing broadcasting role, which I really enjoy. All was set up for Plan A. Playing with amateurs for all four days perhaps relaxed me. I connected with some really nice guys. I kept my golf going throughout the week. I have always loved that event – playing three exceptional venues at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews Old Course.

I played the final round with LIV Golf’s Tyrrell Hatton – we both had something to prove – him to get into the DP World Tour Play-Offs and get some OWGR and Ryder Cup points – and me to get my card and perhaps get my fourth ‘W’ on my DP World Tour CV.

If you would have told me at the start of the week that I would have come second and locked up my card – I would, of course, have taken it!

I realized on the 17th green on Sunday afternoon what I was doing - when I looked at the leaderboard – it was a realization of relief and that I had already locked up my card and it was a two-horse race – Tyrrell and myself. I was level with Tyrrell on the last tee – but it was not to be.