ILT20: Charles, Zampa propel Sharjah Warriorz closer to playoff spot

Adam Zampa of Sharjah Warriorz celebrates the wicket of Andre Russell of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. — Supplied photo

Sharjah Warriorz put up a spirited performance as they banked on Johnson Charles’ 65 and some fine bowling from Adam Zampa (3/37) and Adam Milne (3/33) to soar to a four-wicket win against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20 clash at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The win serves as a massive boost to the Warriorz chances of making it past the group stages as they climb from the sixth to third spot with eight points in nine matches.

After opting to bowl first, Sharjah Warriorz managed to restrict Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to 161 for eight in 20 overs, thanks to star Australian spinner Adam Zampa's three wicket haul (4-0-27-3).

Kyle Mayers scored 56 off 35 balls but other Knight Riders batters failed to convert their starts.

In reply, Sharjah Warriorz reached the target in 19 overs losing six wickets as opener Johnson Charles made 65 off 35 balls.

Zampa was delighted with his three-wicket haul in what was his fourth match of the season at ILT20.

“I was trying to do my role and get the most important wickets to make it easier for the guys at the back end. I am a natural competitor and love getting into the contest and bowling to the best players," said Zampa who was named man of the match.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders captain praised his team's fighting spirit despite the defeat.

“We were in the fight till the end. I think we could have finished off our batting innings better, we were set for 200 but got 160-odd," the West Indies all-rounder said.

"The key point was to control the powerplay. They played aggressive shots and got through and we were on the back foot. We got into the game (later) but it was a bit too late. We’re still in the tournament and have plenty to play for.”

Brief scores: