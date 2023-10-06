ICC World Cup 2023: South Africa will look to sustain top form against injury-hit Sri Lanka

South Africa's Quinton De Kock. - AP File

South Africa’s ODI series victory over Australia just before the World Cup awakened experts and critics to their match-winning potential.

Otherwise, a beleaguered team, struggling to cope with injuries and paucity of quality players, this was a remarkable turnaround that has made the Proteas the `dark horse’ in the tournament.

While Anrich Nortje, who disappointingly broke down a few weeks back, will be missing, South Africa’s bowling attack still looks potent with Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi spearheading the pace department, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi in charge of spin.

The latter two carry perhaps the greater onus on pitches that are likely to help slow bowlers.

That said, South Africa’s hopes of success are vested even more in the batting which has looked in fabulous touch in recent matches. Quinton de Kock, who has announced that he will retire from ODIs after the World Cup, is arguably the most destructive opener in white ball cricket.

Skipper Temba Bavuma has come along splendidly in recent matches, Aiden Markram is regarded as a wonderful player of pace and spin. More significantly, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller, both explosive batsmen, were at their best against Australia.

To make the hunt for this elusive title more meaningful, South Africa will have to not just play out of their skins, but sustain top form throughout the tournament. This match becomes important to set the tempo towards that end.

Sri Lanka meanwhile has been hit by a spate of injuries, before, during and after the Asia Cup that could hurt them badly in the World Cup. All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga’s absence will be particularly felt.

One cannot discount any side, particularly in limited-overs cricket. It looks like an uphill climb for the Lankans in this tournament, but a win first up could change things dramatically.

Players to Watch Out For:

Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis

Touted as a successor to the likes of Jayawardena and Sangakkara, Mendis has lived up to promise only intermittently. He has a vast repertoire of strokes and can dominate bowlers, but needs to guard against a tendency to gift his wicket after being well set.

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock

Left-handed opener who has the gift of superb timing, and is particularly strong off the back foot, de Kock can take apart any attack. His vast experience playing IPL will be to his advantage.

