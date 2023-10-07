ICC World Cup 2023: India and Australia must show resilience to overcome injury setbacks

Gill and Stoinis likely to miss key match but both squads are rich in talent and depth

In-form Ishan Kishan is the favoured replacement should Shubman Gill be ruled out with illness. - AFP File

By Ayaz Memon Published: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 3:29 PM

Both India and Australia have had their preparations for this ICC Cricket World Cup match riled by health issues to star players.

Majestic opener Shubman Gill who is touted as the ‘next big thing’ in cricket, is suspected to have become a victim of dengue (a viral infection) while hard-hitting all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, a crucial factor in Australia’s white-ball successes, has damaged a hamstring.

Both teams have delayed deciding till the morning of the match, but it is doubtful either Gill or Stoinis will play.

Dengue is a nasty ailment, and hamstring injuries can worsen swiftly under stress and strain during a six-week-long tournament with several more matches to come. Both India and Australia will be chary of risking these players now.

However, both teams have richly talented squads, facilitating replacements without losing out on quality. If Gill is absent, left-handed Ishan Kishan, who has been in magnificent form, is the favoured replacement.

Marcus Stoinis has a damaged hamstring. - PTI

And, should Stonis not play, Australia will not lose much in the bowling department as Mitch Marsh can be trusted with five to six or even more overs.

The India-Australia rivalry, even if lacking the high-octane melodrama that accompanies Indo-Pak matches, is no less intense where cricket is concerned. Indeed, in the last decade, this has been perhaps the most regaling contest in the sport across all formats.

In Head-to-Head, India has won three of the last 5 ODIS, but Australia has won the last one – on the eve of the World Cup – to swing the momentum around.

India still starts as favourites, but only just, because the match is being played at Chepauk in Chennai, where they have an impressive record.

This venue, the home ground of Ravichandran Ashwin, might also see the return to white-ball cricket of the skilful, combative off-spinner who’s had a strong psychological grip on Aussie batsmen.

Both teams are expected to be in the semi-final, A winning start would generate momentum towards that objective. It promises to be a humdinger.

Players to Watch Out For:

Australia

David Warner

Warner can be destructive at the top of the order. Hasn’t always lived up to their reputation playing Test cricket in India, but in white ball cricket has been the most prolific Aussie in Indian conditions for over a decade, particularly in the IPL.

India

Rohit Sharma

India’s best batsman in the previous World Cup, Rohit’s form, as batsman and captain, leading into this tournament has been splendid. In case Gill doesn’t play, may have to readjust his tactics somewhat to ensure a good start for his team.