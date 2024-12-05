'I don't think Max tries to intimidate!' Norris defends Verstappen over Qatar GP incident

McLaren's British driver Lando Norris talks to reporters at Yas Marina Circuit on Thursday. — Photo by Rituraj Borkakoty

Until the Las Vegas Grand Prix last month, McLaren’s British driver Lando Norris remained in the hunt for his first F1 World Championship title.

But his hopes of lifting the big trophy went up in smoke when Red Bull’s Max Verstappen bounced back from a mid-season slump to win his fourth-straight world title.

The heartbreak, though, hasn’t stopped the 25-year-old Norris from offering his support to his Dutch rival who is facing a barrage of attacks from George Russell over an unsavoury incident at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Russell, the Mercedes driver from Britain, accused Verstappen of bullying on the track. The aggressive driving tactic of Verstappen at the Qatar GP eventually led the officials to strip him of his pole position.

Despite the setback, Verstappen went on to win the race in Qatar before launching a scathing attack on Russell, saying he lost all respect for the British driver.

But Norris says he has no problem with Verstappen’s driving tactics and his opinions.

“I hope they stay fighting and arguing because it’s so amusing to watch,” the Briton said in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

“Every driver has his own way of doing things and I don’t think Max tries to intimidate. Max just says the truth and people don’t like to hear the truth nowadays in life. But he is honest and he just gives his opinion.

“And I am completely fine with that, sometimes I disagree with his opinion, sometimes I agree. But that’s what happens in life and you move on. I respect Max a lot and I respect George a lot, but I don’t mind if they lose respect for one another!”

Norris may have lost the chance to win the drivers’ title, but he is still hoping to help his team win the constructors’ title in Abu Dhabi.

“Finishing second (in the drivers’ championships) is not important. The only thing I care about now is the constructor’s championship,” he said.

"Finishing second (in the drivers' championships) is not important. The only thing I care about now is the constructor's championship," he said.

"For the drivers, it's like they say if you are not the first you are last. For me I don't mind if I am second, or third or fourth or fifth. "Now the constructor's is only goal for me, the more points I can get for the team, it's a big win. If I am smiling after the race, it's not because of the driver's championship, it's because of the constructors' championship." Norris then revealed why the constructors' championship will mean more to his team than the title rivals. "Compared to all the other teams we are racing against, whether it's Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, none of them have been through the pain we have as a team in the last six years," he said referring to McLaren's woes in recent years. "So winning the title on Sunday will mean more to us than anyone else."