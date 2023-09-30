Hukum bids to gift Sheikha Hissa's Shadwell a landmark first win in European showpiece

Hukum wins the prestigious King George V and Queen Elizabeth Stakes— AFP File

Published: Sat 30 Sep 2023, 2:34 PM

Multiple Group race-winning Hukum will on Sunday hope to conquer the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (G1) and gift the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, former Deputy Ruler of Dubai’s Shadwell Stable a first success in the French finale of the European flat racing season.

During his distinguished career as a racehorse owner, Sheikh Hamdan won the majority of the world’s biggest races but an Arc victory eluded him for close to four decades.

Now, Hukum, a well-bred son of Sea The Stars and a full-broke to Sheikh Hamdan’s superstar Baaeed, will bid to achieve the dream for Shadwell and its new principal, Sheikha Hissa bint Hamdan Al Maktoum.

Hukum, who is trained by Owen Burrows and will be ridden by Shadwell’s retained jockey Jim Crowley, faces 14 specialist middle-distance stars in the 2,4000-metre contest which carries a purse of €5m.

Sheikha Hissa bint Hamdam bin Rashid al-Maktoum receives the Prince Of Wales's Stakes trophy from Britain's Queen Camilla. AFP File

The high-quality field features no fewer than 11 individual Group 1 winners led by the French sensation Ace Impact, who is unbeaten in five career starts.

Hukum himself is no slouch having lost just once in his last six starts in the 2022 Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan.

A brave winner of the Ascot showpiece in July, the King George (G1), Burrows has taken his stable flagbearer to great heights this season and moulded him into a certified stayer over a mile and a half.

However, Hukum and Crowley must defy history as no six-year-old has ever won the Arc and prove that the long gap between races will work to his benefit.

Owen Burrows, commented: "I massively respect Westover (who Hukum narrowly beat in the King George) because he doesn't have much to find with us and the three-year-old [Ace Impact] looks a bit of a monster who could be anything.

“But the Arc is a different ball game and Hukum is an older horse who has won a King George and is pretty versatile ground-wise. He doesn't have a lot to prove,” he said in the Racing Post.

Meanwhile,Frankie Dettori will hope that he can cap his final season in the saddle with victory on Free Windon.

Earlier this year Mostahdaf win the Prince of Wales’ Stakes to continue Shadwell's outstanding season.

The field

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe runners and odds

Ace Impact - 3/1.

Hukum - 9/2.

Continuous - 6/1.

Westover - 7/1.

Feed The Flame - 8/1.

Fantastic Moon - 10/1.

Bay Bridge - 12/1.

Simca Mille - 16/1.

At A Glance

What: Qatar Prix De l'Arc de Triomphe (Group 1)

When: Sunday, October 1 6:05 (UAE)

Where: Paris, Longchamp racecourse

Purse: €5,000,000 (2022)

Winner: €2,857,000

How to watch: Live on Dubai Racing Channel