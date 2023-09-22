How Virginia Tech University helped this Dubai swimmer fulfil his Asian Games dream

Tanish George Mathew has already arrived in China for the Asian Games. — Supplied photos

Pradeep Kumar, India's national swimming coach who also trains young swimmers in Dubai's Aqua Nation Sports Academy, can vouch for Tanish George Mathew's talent and his desire to train hard every single day of his life.

Hugely impressed with his improvement and dedication to the sport, Kumar advised the Dubai-based Indian swimmer to go abroad for a chance to train and compete with world-class swimmers.

Tanish George Mathew with his coach and mentor Pradeep Kumar

After the nudge from his mentor last year, Tanish left for the US to join Virginia Tech University where pursuing a degree in Entrepreneurship, Innovation & Technology Management is not his sole ambition.

The 19-year-old is also making the most of the best of the coaches and facilities the US has to offer.

Now a year after his move to the US, Tanish has grown by leaps and bounds, improving his time and winning five gold medals at the 2023 Indian National Swimming Championships.

Tanish was unstoppable at the 2023 Indian National Swimming Championships

The former Indian High School (Dubai) student will now carry India's hopes at the swimming events of the Asian Games which will get under way in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday.

Tanish says he can never thank Kumar enough for the role he has played in his development.

"Yes, I have improved so much after I moved to the US. But the full credit goes to the training in Dubai under Pradeep Sir," Tanish told the Khaleej Times.

"It was Pradeep Sir who advised me to go there, he said swimming in the US will be the best learning experience for me. Sir knows, Sergio Lopez who is the swimming coach at Virginia Tech. They are friends, so it was easy for me."

Lopez, a former Spanish Olympian who won the bronze medal in the 200-metre breaststroke at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, is now helping Tanish strive for excellence.

"Sergio Lopez is a three-time Olympic coach and a two-time Olympic swimmer. So he has been to the Olympics five times. I have learned a lot by training under him," Tanish said.

"And when you go for swim meets (in the US), the amount of people you meet over there are already Olympic swimmers. It's a great experience for me to get to race with them.

"In the Virginia Tech team alone, we have four or five Olympians. It's a totally different experience. I am really lucky to be able to train next to them. They also pushed me in practice."

Tanish is now ready for the Asian Games challenge

Tanish, who won gold medals in the 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle and three relay events at the national championships in India earlier this year, says he is now ready for the Asian Games in China.

"I will be competing in the 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 4×100 metres freestyle relay and 4×200 m freestyle relay events. I am very excited and confident of swimming fast at the Asian Games," he said.

The youngster is also relishing the chance to test his skills against the best Asian swimmers.

"China and Japan are world-class. South Korea also have a strong team. It's going to be a huge challenge for me to compete with those swimmers," said Tanish who is also aiming to qualify for the Paris Olympics next year.

