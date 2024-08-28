How training at Kite Beach helped this Dubai teen set triathlon record in Germany

Juventus delivered another brilliant performance to move to the top of the standings
When Sridath Sudheer’s swimming coach asked him to try his hand at triathlon four years ago, the Dubai teen was baffled.
“I had no idea what triathlon was. Nobody in my family knew about triathlon,” Sridath, who was born into an Indian family with no sporting heritage, told the Khaleej Times.
Remarkably, four years later, on June 2, 2024, to be precise, which was also his 18th birthday, Sridath became one of the youngest men in history to complete a triathlon event when he reached the finish line at the Ironman European Championship in Hamburg, Germany.
Triathlon, which requires an athlete to swim, cycle and run over various distances, is one of the most brutally demanding sports.
Athletes under the age of 18 are not allowed to participate in Ironman, the most gruelling triathlon race in the world.
“Last year when I was checking the date for the 2024 the Ironman European Championship, I realised it was on the same day as my 18th birthday. It was perfect for me and it gave me the motivation to go for it,” Sridath said.
But preparing for one of the toughest triathlon events, covering a distance of 226.2km, was a challenge of epic proportions for a greenhorn.
“I started training for it at least six months before the race. The training was tough, but when you are in Dubai, it becomes easy because this city has such wonderful facilities,” he said.
“The cycling and running tracks here are all world-class, all free. You can use them any time you want.
“For example, you can swim on the Kite Beach and then ride the bicycle to Meydan, the distance is about 10 kilometres.
“For a triathlete, it’s a great help because after swimming you need to ride the bike. So, the facilities are incredible and I also have to take this opportunity to thank the UAE sports federations. They have always given me tremendous support.”
Despite being well-trained for the big event, Sridath had terrible butterflies before the race began in Hamburg.
“I felt the pressure because a huge crowd turned up to watch the event. I was nervous at the start, but the moment I jumped into the water, it was a different feeling and I forgot about all the pressure,” he said.
“Since swimming is my forte, I was able to gain a good pace and then on the bike, it was nice because the weather was amazing. The scenic roads, the crowd motivation, it was fantastic.”
The last leg of the event, a 42.2-kilometre run, turned out to be quite a challenge, though, for Sridath.
“The first 30 kilometres was okay, but the last 12 kilometres was the toughest. My legs were hurting, and I was mentally down, but I kept pushing myself and when I reached the finish line, the feeling was amazing. I had tears in my eyes,” he said.
The Dubai-born athlete now hopes to compete in the Olympics and win a medal for India, the country of his origin.
“It's a big dream to get into the Olympics. But the triathlon level at the Olympics is very strong, so I need to work very hard to improve my timing and points to qualify for the Olympic Games in 2028,” he said.
“I will start my preparations next year for the Olympics. Hopefully, I will get better and better!”
