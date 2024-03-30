Dubai World Cup: Tadhg O'Shea over the moon as he scales the peak with Laurel River

Jockey Tadhg O’Shea celebrates the Dubai World Cup win on Laurel River. — Photo by Shihab

Published: Sat 30 Mar 2024, 10:12 PM

Two days ago eleven-time UAE Champion Jockey Tadhg O’Shea told Khaleej Times that he will trade all those titles just to win the Dubai World Cup.

It is said be careful what you wish for, lest it come true and on on a magical Saturday evening at Meydan racecourse, the heart and soul of flat-racing in the UAE, the Irish rider realised his long-cherished ambition of winning the $12 million contest, the second richest race in the world.

Formerly raced by Bob Baffert, a four-time winner of the race, Laurel River demonstrated why his new trainer Bhupat Seemar is held in the highest regard in UAE racing circles.

Bhupat Seemar (left) and Tadhg O’Shea celebrate with the trophy. — Photo by Muhammad Sajjad

Seemar won the Trainer’s Championship in his very first season and has now has scaled the summit of horse racing by sending out Laurel River to land the coveted prize.

The six-year-old son of Into Mischief, who was bred and is owned by Juddmonte Farms, defied all the odds to create history, winning by a wide margin of eight and a half lengths from defending champion Ushba Tesoro.

Senor Buscador proved that his $20 million Saudi Cup victory is no flash in the pan as he stayed on for third, albeit lengths behind the imperious winner.

“When I came here to the UAE as an excited youngster in 2001 little did I know what was in store,” O’Shea said. “I’ve won multiple jockey’s titles but this is out of this world. I think I have to pinch myself to see if it’s really happening.

“My job is easy, I just have to ride the horse and keep him happy. All the hard work happens behind the scenes and I just want to thank the brilliant team that we have at Zabeel Stables – Bhupat and the rest of the lads. This is for them.”

Tadhg O'Shea celebrates after reaching the finish line. — Photo by Muhammad Sajjad

Despite being drawn the widest of the 12 runners, O’Shea, using all the experience that has held him in good stead and earned him 11 jockey’s titles, grabbed the initiative and took his horse to the rail.

Once there, O’Shea allowed Laurel River to dominate the pace before he asked him for his effort and the horse answered his jockey’s call to win unchallenged.

Seemar paid tribute to his stable jockey.

"Tadhg just showed us whey he is an eleven-time champion jockey in the UAE. Nobody rides this track better than him. He is one of the best we have.”

