Dubai World Cup: Tadhg O'Shea over the moon as he scales the peak with Laurel River

'The Australian batter also thinks 'there's no one better in India to have behind the stumps'
Two days ago eleven-time UAE Champion Jockey Tadhg O’Shea told Khaleej Times that he will trade all those titles just to win the Dubai World Cup.
It is said be careful what you wish for, lest it come true and on on a magical Saturday evening at Meydan racecourse, the heart and soul of flat-racing in the UAE, the Irish rider realised his long-cherished ambition of winning the $12 million contest, the second richest race in the world.
Formerly raced by Bob Baffert, a four-time winner of the race, Laurel River demonstrated why his new trainer Bhupat Seemar is held in the highest regard in UAE racing circles.
Seemar won the Trainer’s Championship in his very first season and has now has scaled the summit of horse racing by sending out Laurel River to land the coveted prize.
The six-year-old son of Into Mischief, who was bred and is owned by Juddmonte Farms, defied all the odds to create history, winning by a wide margin of eight and a half lengths from defending champion Ushba Tesoro.
Senor Buscador proved that his $20 million Saudi Cup victory is no flash in the pan as he stayed on for third, albeit lengths behind the imperious winner.
“When I came here to the UAE as an excited youngster in 2001 little did I know what was in store,” O’Shea said. “I’ve won multiple jockey’s titles but this is out of this world. I think I have to pinch myself to see if it’s really happening.
“My job is easy, I just have to ride the horse and keep him happy. All the hard work happens behind the scenes and I just want to thank the brilliant team that we have at Zabeel Stables – Bhupat and the rest of the lads. This is for them.”
Despite being drawn the widest of the 12 runners, O’Shea, using all the experience that has held him in good stead and earned him 11 jockey’s titles, grabbed the initiative and took his horse to the rail.
Once there, O’Shea allowed Laurel River to dominate the pace before he asked him for his effort and the horse answered his jockey’s call to win unchallenged.
Seemar paid tribute to his stable jockey.
"Tadhg just showed us whey he is an eleven-time champion jockey in the UAE. Nobody rides this track better than him. He is one of the best we have.”
ALSO READ:
'The Australian batter also thinks 'there's no one better in India to have behind the stumps'
With the help of modern equipment, manicured golf courses and elite athletes the scores are getting lower and the game becoming even more captivating
A total of 40 highly-regarded broadcasters will deliver a cinematic experience of the $30.5 million Meydan extravaganza live to audiences across the globe
The league's two UAE franchises will now be called the Arabia Wolves and Mid East Falcons
The veteran Irish golfer says he performs best when his back is to the wall after he nails the 54-hole Hoag Classic
The UAE to host two events in Abu Dhabi next month at Al Ain and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club
The Dubai-based academy takes DP World Mobile Golf Studio to schools to showcase fun golf-based games and activities
Supported by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) the official feeder event to the Challenge Tour and DP World Tour hosted two events in the country