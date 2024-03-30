Dubai World Cup: O'Shea pays tribute to tough horse after winning second Dubai Golden Shaheen title

Tuz, ridden by Tadhg O'Shea, wins the Dubai Golden Shaheen at Meydan on Saturday. — Photo by Muhammad Sajjad

Published: Sat 30 Mar 2024, 7:13 PM

Two years after saddling Switzerland to win the $2 million Dubai Golden Shaheen (G1) in his maiden season at the iconic Zabeel Stables, trainer Bhupat Seemar produced more magic to deliver Tuz to score a shock victory in the six furlong contest.

Ridden with supreme confidence by 11-time UAE Champion jockey Tadhg O’Shear, the seven-year-old son of Darley’s star stallion Dubawi sprouted wings along the inside rail and went for broke.

Japan’s Don Frankie, with big-race jockey Christian Demuoro in the irons, chased the winner home with American raider Nakatomi a battling third for former British champion jockey Jamie Spencer.

Favourite Sibelius, hoping to repeat his heroics of last year, never got into a rhythm and could only finish eleventh of 14.

Tadhg O’Shea, who was winning the Golden Shaheen for the second time in three years after Switzerland triumphed in 2022, was overjoyed and paid tribute to a ‘very tough horse.”

“He’s very fast,” said the Irishman. ‘We had a great gate number but we were getting pressured all the way.

“He had to be good and tough, but I had a willing partner. As we straightened for home I gave him a squeeze and when he gets a rail to shoot at he's very, very good.

“We knew he had the talent it was just about him expressing it and he did today,” added O’Shea. “We don’t don’t get many opportunities to ride in Group 1 races, there are just 10 to 15 in a season, so to win one of them on the big night is very, very special.

“The first win with Switzerland was special but this one means the world to me.”

Seemar was overwhelmed with joy and added: “This is what we work for all season. So this one is for all the team who put in the hard work that sometimes goes unnoticed.”

