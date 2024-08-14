Holding the rifle gives me happiness, says UAE's Al Mehairi ahead of Paralympics

The UAE's rifle para shooter Ayesha Al Mehairi. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 9:02 PM

Three years ago, Ayesha Al Mehairi became the first Emirati women to qualify for Paralympics in Tokyo 2020.

The rifle para shooter, a trainee of the Dubai Club for People of Determination, is now gearing up for her second Paralympics at Paris 2024 where she will compete in the R4 - 10m air rifle standing SH2 and R5 - 10m air rifle prone SH2 events.

Al Mehairi will be among the five shooters to represent the United Arab Emirates at the Shooting Para Sport competitions at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre, a familiar venue for players in the outskirts of Paris.

A focused Al Mehairi is looking to ride on her self-belief and determination to make a mark in Paris.

“I hope to finish in the top 8 of my competition in Paris,” said Al Mehairi, a mother of five.

At Tokyo 2020, the shooter highlighted that it was all about getting ‘experience and how to control her emotions, her breathing during competitions’.

“I qualified for Tokyo 2020 just six months after I started my journey in Shooting Para Sport. So, I went to Tokyo without a lot of expectations,” said the 48-year-old shooter who earned both her Paralympic qualifications in Peru. She earned the quota for Paris at the Lima 2023 World Championships last year.

Having started her sporting journey as a Boccia player in 2008, Al Mehairi said the switch to Shooting Para Sport wasn’t difficult.

“It was very smooth, I liked shooting at first instance in 2019.