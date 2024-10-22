Hockey removed from Commonwealth Games, Indian coach says 'need time to think'

Photo: Reuters

Ahead of the India vs Germany bilateral series, Indian men's hockey team head coach Craig Fulton shared his thoughts after the sport was excluded from the upcoming Commonwealth Games, which are scheduled to take place in Glasgow in 2026.

In what would be a blow to India's medal chances, cricket, field hockey, badminton and wrestling are among the disciplines that have been dropped from the programme for the Commonwealth Games, which will be held from July 23 to August 2, 2026. The sporting event will return to the Scottish city after 12 years.

Four venues will be hosting the games, including Scotstoun Stadium, Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Emirates Arena, including the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, and the Scottish Event Campus (SEC)

"I need time to think about that. It is what it is. Unfortunately, at the same time, I am thinking about today. What is going to happen tomorrow and the day after tomorrow that is further down the line," Fulton said in the press conference ahead of the bilateral series.

Further, the team captain, Harmanpreet Singh, shared his thoughts on the exclusion of Hockey from the Commonwealth Games.

"I just got to know about it. But I think it was a target for us and this time our target was for a gold medal. This is not in our hands. At present, these two matches are important for us," Harmanpreet said.

Field hockey's exclusion means the sport will be missing from the event for the first time since its CWG debut in 1998. With a total of six medals shared between men's and women's teams, including a gold, four silver and a bronze, India are the second-most successful field-hockey side in CWG behind Australia.