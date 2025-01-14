Hero MotoCorp and Tiger Woods: An enduring global partnership in sports and mobility

Dr. Munjal and Tiger Woods share a passion for golf and promoting the growth of the sport globally. - Photo HeroMotoCorp

Last December, under the golden Bahamian sunset, American ace Scottie Scheffler hoisted the Hero World Challenge trophy - a symbol of excellence in global golf - high above his head as the crowd chased for their champion.

In his moment of triumph, Scheffler, who had been a dominant force all through the season where he held the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for a significant stretch, wasted no time to extend his heartfelt gratitude to tournament host Tiger Woods and title sponsor Dr Pawan Munjal.

Woods and Dr Munjal’s visionary partnership elevated the event into a hallmark of prestige, uniting the world’s finest golfers in a celebration of skill, tradition, and the sport’s boundless future.

Spanning over a decade, the partnership between Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles, led by its Executive Chairman Dr Munjal and golfing legend Tiger Woods, continues to redefine the relationship between sports and global corporate stewardship.

At the core of this collaboration lies a shared vision to drive innovation, foster positive change, and inspire future generations.

Dr. Munjal: Hero’s Visionary Leader

Dr. Munjal has been the driving force behind this enduring partnership which began in 2014 and has been a significant part of his sports marketing strategy.

As Hero MotoCorp announced its extension as the title sponsor of the Hero World Challenge through 2030, Dr. Munjal highlighted the importance of this collaboration.

“We are proud to extend this partnership, which exemplifies our dedication to creating meaningful change in communities, much like the transformative innovations we pioneer in the automotive industry," Dr. Munjal said.

"Together with Tiger, we are committed to elevating the Hero World Challenge as a powerful platform for positive social impact and global inspiration,."

Golf with purpose

The Hero World Challenge, hosted by Woods and sanctioned by the PGA TOUR, is more than just a showcase of elite golfing talent. Since its inception in 2000, it has evolved into a torch of philanthropy and inspiration.

With the tournament proceeds benefiting the TGR Foundation, Tavistock Foundation, and the Bahamas Youth Foundation, the event exemplifies Hero MotoCorp’s and Tiger Woods’ shared commitment to empowering underprivileged communities.

Woods praised the partnership, stating, “Hero MotoCorp has played a vital role in the tournament’s evolution, growth, and success. Pawan’s visionary leadership has left a lasting impact on both global mobility and the game of golf. It’s an honour to continue this journey together.”

A Global Golfing Hero

Hero MotoCorp's involvement with professional golf began in the mid-2000s with its association with the DP World Tour (then European Tour). In the past decade, Hero MotoCorp has hosted the innovative Hero Challenge on the DP World Tour – a dynamic one-hole knockout contest that successfully engaged younger audiences in the sport.

Hero MotoCorp further strengthened its presence in the golfing world in 2014 by partnering with Tiger Woods, a move that coincided with Hero's expanding global reach and marked the beginning of its association with the PGA TOUR.

Additionally, Hero MotoCorp’s sponsorship portfolio includes prestigious tournaments like the Hero Indian Open for both men and women and the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Inspiring future generations

Tiger Woods has been a cornerstone of Hero MotoCorp’s sports vision. “Through the years, I have come to respect Pawan as a trusted friend and a visionary leader,” said Woods.

"His commitment to innovation and excellence mirrors the ethos I strive to embody. Together, we’re not just redefining boundaries in mobility and sports but also inspiring future generations to push their limits.”

Woods’ remarkable comeback stories on the golf course have inspired millions, while his collaboration with Hero MotoCorp underscores the transformative power of perseverance and determination.

Elevating Golf in the UAE and Beyond

Hero MotoCorp has also strengthened its association with the DP World Tour, sponsoring the Hero Dubai Desert Classic —one of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the region, for the third consecutive year.