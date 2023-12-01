Hero Dubai Desert Classic unveils Nakheel as official partner for historic 2024 edition

De Kock, the third highest scorer in the recent World Cup with 594 urns, remained unbeaten on 50 off 26 balls
Ahead of the landmark 35th edition of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, organisers have announced Nakheel, the Dubai-based global leading master developer, as the new Official Partner for next month’s tournament at Emirates Golf Club.
The strategic collaboration will see Nakheel play a key role in the 35th edition, set to take place from January 18 to 21, 2024, and reaffirm its ongoing efforts to support premium sporting events and offer holistic lifestyle experiences to Dubai’s visitors and residents.
Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Nakheel as the Official Partner for the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Over the years, Nakheel has established itself as a prominent global figure in master development with its impressive portfolio of projects and very much like the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, they are synonymous in Dubai’s landscape today.
“Their expertise will help elevate the visitors’ experience in what promises to be a historic 35th edition of the tournament.”
Omar Khoory, Chief Projects Officer, Nakheel said: “The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is one of the most popular sporting events in the Middle East region and our partnership that sees Nakheel as the Official Partner reflects our vision by promoting health and fitness and enhancing the quality of life.
“People are at the forefront of everything that we do, and the Hero Dubai Desert Classic gives us an opportunity to connect with the local community and international visitors, and create lasting memories.”
Dubai-based Nakheel boasts an iconic portfolio of projects including master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are central to realising Dubai’s vision.
Nakheel’s waterfront projects, including Palm Jumeirah, have added more than 300 kilometres to Dubai’s original, 70km coastline, and have paved the way for the development of hundreds of waterfront homes, resorts, hotels and attractions.
The collaboration comes with weeks to go until World No.2 and three-time champion Rory McIlroy takes to the Majlis Course as he bids to win the Hero Dubai Desert Classic title for a historic fourth time.
The Northern Irishman will be joined by a strong field with organisers set to announce more players in the coming weeks.
Free general admission and hospitality tickets are still available while there will be a wide array of family entertainment lined up on all four days. To secure your tickets or for more information, please visit www.dubaidesertclassic.com.
Khaleej Times is an Official Partner of the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
