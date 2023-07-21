Heavyweight boxing champ Oleksandr Usyk signs professional contract with Ukrainian soccer club Polissya

'Jiu-Jitsu Falcons’ capture 14 medals in total, including 8 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze as they emerge winners for the fourth consecutive year
Ukrainian soccer club Polissya Zhytomyr's latest signing packs a real punch.
Polissya says unbeaten heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk will play for the top-tier team for one season after impressing in training.
In February 2022, Usyk came on as a sub for Polissya during their winter break 2-1 friendly win over Veres.
The 36-year-old Usyk’s “attitude to training is a great example for the Polissya team,” club president Gennadiy Butkevich said Thursday on the club website, adding that it was the boxer’s love of soccer that made their collaboration possible.
“His childhood goal, to play senior football, will come true,” Butkevich said, though it is not clear how much the Ukrainian fighter will play.
Polissya initially announced the agreement on Wednesday, when it said Usyk will wear the No. 17.
Usyk, a formidable boxer with a 20-0 record (13 knockouts), holds the WBA, WBO and IBF belts after beating Anthony Joshua in 2021 and then defending them against the British fighter in their rematch in Saudi Arabia in August last year.
ALSO READ
Usyk is set to defend the belts against Daniel Dubois on Aug. 26 at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland. British fighter Dubois is the WBA mandatory challenger.
Usyk had hoped to fight Tyson Fury but negotiations broke down.
'Jiu-Jitsu Falcons’ capture 14 medals in total, including 8 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze as they emerge winners for the fourth consecutive year
Action-packed fight night will also see the highly anticipated return of Khamzat Chimaev as he moves back up to middleweight to take on No.7 ranked contender Paulo Costa
Mayor Tom Tate says the Gold Coast, which hosted the Games in 2018, had the infrastructure in place to make the event happen
Pogacar crossed the line more than five minutes behind his rival Jonas Vingegaard to end up a massive 7:35 behind the Dane in the overall standings
Susan Thompson-Craig’s partner had asked her to give the England allrounder the miracle gel that helped him stage a winning Ashes comeback
Khaled Al Shehhi and Hazza Farhan clinched the gold medals clinched gold medals on Day Two
The iconic players will compete in Football Legends League
The England forward ended speculation about his future by signing a new long-term deal that will keep him at Old Trafford through to 2028