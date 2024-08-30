Heavy rain delays toss in second Pakistan-Bangladesh Test

Photo by AFP used for illustrative purposes

Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 9:07 AM

Heavy rain delayed the toss and threatened a washout of the opening day of the second cricket Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Both teams were still in their hotel and umpires were to inspect the ground only after the rain stopped, with the met office forecasting intermittent monsoon rain.

It was a bad omen for a Pakistan team desperate to square the two-match series after Bangladesh won the first Test, also in Rawalpindi, on Sunday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Bangladesh's 10-wicket victory was their first in 14 Tests against Pakistan.