Hazlewood, Warner fire in Australia World Cup warm-up win

Erdoğmuş completed his final grandmaster norm in Germany in April
Josh Hazlewood returned from a three-month break to take two for five and David Warner hit a half century as Australia thrashed Namibia by seven wickets in a Twenty20 World Cup warm-up in Trinidad.
Paceman Hazlewood said it had been more than seven years since he had last enjoyed such a lengthy break but he looked in good touch with three maidens from his four overs.
"We didn't have a full quota of players but the guys who played, probably a few of us needed to, coming off a big layoff," he said after the match on Tuesday.
"I know a number of the bowlers were coming off a long break which is pretty unusual in our system, but it's good to get out there, obviously playing is always different to training."
With some of the players who took part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) not in camp yet, Australia fielded only nine of their squad with head selector George Bailey among the staff who played roles as replacement fielders.
Warner, who will retire from all international cricket after the World Cup, rebounded from an IPL campaign blighted by a hand injury with a quickfire 54 not out as Australia chased down Namibia's 119-9.
"He always stands up when it comes to these tournaments, as we know," Hazlewood added.
"We expect nothing but big things again from the Bull, he looked good on what looked like a tough wicket, he timed it well from the outset.
"I think (his hand) is pretty much healed, he fielded the whole game and batted the whole game so it must be going alright."
Spinner Adam Zampa was the other standout for Australia with 3-25 from his four overs.
The Australians continue their preparations with another warm-up in Port of Spain against co-hosts West Indies on Friday before opening their campaign against Oman in Barbados on June 5.
ALSO READ:
Erdoğmuş completed his final grandmaster norm in Germany in April
The 20-year-old Ghosh defeated 15-year-old prodigy IM Kevin George Micheal of Egypt
The swashbuckling Slovenian showman was decked out in the iconic pink leader's jersey, riding a pink bike and even arriving on a pink bus
Levey says it was special after riding the Sheikh Mohammed Obaid-owned colt to victory at The Curragh
Top-seed GM Teimour Radjabov held to a draw by Al Ain-based chess coach and Georgian International Master (IM) Giorgi Sibashvili
Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo seal victory for the Red Devils with first half goals within nine minutes of each other
The United States co-hosts the 20-team event who compete in the ICC blockbuster from June 1 to 29
UAE Team Emirates rider well placed to win Italy's professional cycling race that started in 1909