Haotong Li surges clear in Qatar Masters on DP World Tour

Haotong Li (China), leads by two shots after three rounds in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club on the DP World Tour. - Supplied photo

Haotong Li moved into a two-shot lead at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters with a third-round 67.

The three-time DP World Tour winner from China—including the 2018 HERO Dubai Desert Classic—advanced to 13 under at Doha Golf Club, overtaking halfway leader Brandon Robinson Thompson.

A one-under 71 saw Robinson Thompson move to 11 under, securing second place and a spot in the final group on Sunday. England’s Matthew Jordan and South Africa’s Jayden Schaper share third place at nine under after rounds of 67 and 69, respectively.

Haotong wasted no time erasing Robinson Thompson’s two-shot overnight advantage, birdieing the first hole after a superb second shot into the par five. He added another birdie at the second from five feet.

England’s Robinson Thompson played a steady round, with his only deviation from par in the first 15 holes being a bogey at the sixth. Haotong took the outright lead with a birdie from three feet at the seventh.

Both contenders produced a string of pars up to the 15th before capitalizing on the driveable 16th, where Robinson Thompson recorded his first birdie of the day.

Haotong looked poised to extend his lead further when he rolled in a 15-footer at the 17th, but Robinson Thompson responded by getting up and down from the back of the 18th green to keep the gap at two shots.

Earlier, Jordan charged up the leaderboard with five consecutive birdies from the 12th. Although he dropped a shot after three-putting the 17th, he made amends by sinking a huge 56-foot birdie putt on the last hole.