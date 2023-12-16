Hallett and newcomer Emmerson find recipe for success at Curry Club competition

Leads UAE World Amateur Junior Championship by four shots
Jamie Hallett and newcomer Mitsuko Emmerson delivered a standout performance to win the Thursday Curry Club competition over the Jumeirah Golf Estates’s Fire course.
The format as usual was a Pairs Scramble, where each player teed off, with the best-positioned ball chosen for subsequent shots until the ball was holed.
With the wind playing a big factor in keeping the scores low we would see winds up to 15-20 mph and gusts of up to 35 mph. The special guest for this week’s Beat the Pro competition was Challenge Tour player Curtis Knipes who proved to be tough opposition for the members.
Hallett and Emmerson won with an impressive net score of - 4 (32). Their round featured two net birdies and a remarkable net eagle, achieved flawlessly without any drop shots.
Mitsuko's debut in the weekly competition proved remarkable as he set a high standard for the forthcoming weeks alongside Jamie.
Securing a commendable second place in a closely contested round were Adam Stastny and Lee Johnston, posting a competitive net score of - 3 (33). Their stellar performance was marked by an impressive tally of three birdies without any dropped shots.
Ian McInerney and Steve Noon were a noteworthy third posting a competitive net score of - 3 (33). Their round showcased impressive consistency, marred only by a costly dropped shot on the challenging par 5 5th hole. Despite this setback, they managed to recover to finish in the podium position.
Six skilled players showcased their prowess by landing inside Curtis's tee shots, including club captain Jonny Hall, Steve Noon, Lukas Astrom, Andrew Cummings, Nicholas Whiteford and Jonathan Brown.
These remarkable shots earned them entry into the raffle, with the prize being a 45-minute lesson from TFA professional Joe O'Connor. Jonny Hall emerged victorious, securing this coaching session.
Louie Thorne claimed victory in the final on-course competition, securing the Longest Drive on the 7th hole of Fir
