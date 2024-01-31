Halago clinches championship trophy at FIGME's 16th season opener

FIGME Chairman Ramon Navea presenting the 2023 Order of Merit Championship Trophy to Angelo Reston. Joey Halago was awarded the Seasons Open 2024 Over-All Champion. - Supplied photo

Published: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 11:44 PM

Joey Halago, the 2022 Order of Merit Champion was back with a vengeance and reigned as champion in the 16th Seasons Open 2024 of the Filipino Golfers in the Middle East (FIGME).

FIGME's curtain raiser event held last weekend is the first major tournament in its Race to Order of Merit 2024. It assembled 46 members for an early 08:00 AM Shotgun in the Ian Baker Finch-designed Arabian Ranches Golf Club.

Green speeds measured 11 on the stimp metre making the course a tough one to handle.

The stableford event produced Halago's best score of 34 points which were highlighted by birdies on holes 2, 13 and 14.

In close contention were Mesh Shrikumar (+10) and Ramon Navea (+13) with 33 points apiece playing off in the Gold Division.

FIGME players prior to the Shotguns start Arabian Ranches. - Supplied photo

One of the highlights of the Seasons Opener was the Order of Merit Perpetual Trophy Presentation to Angelo Reston, FIGME's Best Golfer of 2023, Race to Order of Merit.

Origo Solutions, Birdies & Pars Travel Destination, Four Points Sheraton, and #FIGMEgolfers were the patrons of the 16th Seasons Open.

FIGME Members contributed to the Annual Membership where half of the proceeds will be allocated to their Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

The next event will be a minor Order of Merit tournament to be held in Al Zorah Golf Club on Saturday, 17th February.

Results

Joey Halago - Seasons Open 2024 Over All Champion

Platinum Division - Hcp 0 to 10

Champion - Andries Lategan (Hcp 9) 32 pts

1st Runner Up - Marlon De Lara Domingues (4) 31 pts Count back

2nd Runner Up - Luke Banks (6) 31 pts

Gold Division - Hcp 11 to 15

Champion - Mesh Shrikumar (Hcp 10) 33 pts Count back

1st Runner Up - Ramon Navea (13) 33 pts

2nd Runner Up - Colonel Jun Sunas (11) 32 pts

Silver Division - Hcp 16 to 28

Champion - Randy Lanza (Hcp 14) 32 pts

1st Runner Up - Atul Naran (14) 28 pts Count Back

2nd Runner Up - Mo Ramathullah (17) 28 pts

Diamond "Ladies" Division - Hcp 0 to 32

Champion - Ms Amore Amparo (Hcp 16) 30 pts

1st Runner Up - Ms Alessa Chang (6) 28 pts

Special Recognition:

Lady golfers:

Ms Andrea Gleddie (16) 23 pts

Ms Rose Bell (18) 16 pts

2S Sweep - Birdie on Hole 2 or 12

Joey Halago (Hole 2) - Winning a pot of AED 450.

On course prizes

Nearest the Pin Hole 2 (Gold & Silver Division) - Joey Halago

Nearest the Pin Hole 12 (Gold & Silver Division) - Mesh Shrikumar

Nearest the Pin Hole 7 (Platinum & Diamond Division) - Rufino Canlas

Nearest the Pin Hole 17 (Platinum & Diamond Division) - Brian Stewart

Longest Drive Hole 9 (Gold & Silver Division) - Randell Navida

Longest Drive Hole 16 (Platinum & Diamond Division) - Shawn O'Neill