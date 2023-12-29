Gurbaz power-packed century helps Afghanistan dominate UAE in first T20

Germany adds Hotspur's Son Heung-min in his 26-man squad as well as Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jaen in an attempt to win a first title since 1960
A maiden century from Rahmatulla Gurbaz paved the way for Afghanistan’s 72-run victory over UAE in the first T20 match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.
The right-hander struck seven sixes and as many four in his 52-ball century to help the visitors post a challenging total of 203 for three wickets in 20 overs.
Ibrahim Zadran chipped in with a knock of 43 (59 balls) as the UAE struggled to contain the run flow.
Left-armers Ayan Khan and Muhammad awadullah picked up a wicket each.
Chasing a target of 204 to win the UAE were always behind the asking rate after losing the openers Shah and Waseem and could only manage to score 131 for the loss of four wickets.
Vriitya Aravind appeared to take up the gauntlet when he hit an impressive 70 from 64 balls but lacked the support required against a disciplined Afghanistan attack.
Debutant Tanish Suri played a brief cameo scoring 20 from 25 balls
Brief scores
Afghanistan beat UAE by 72 runs
Afghanistan: 203 for 3 wickets in 20 overs
Rahmatulla Gurbaz 100 (from 52 balls), Ibrahim Zadran 43 (59 balls)
UAE 131 for 4 in 20 overs
Vriitya Aravind 70 from 64 balls, Tanish Suri 20 (from 25 balls); Fazalhaq Farooqi 2 for 19)
