Gripping four-way tie at South Africa’s Nedbank Golf Challenge

Published: Fri 10 Nov 2023, 1:19 AM

Four players were tied at the top of the leaderboard after round one of the $6 million Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player Golf Course in. Sun City, South Africa.

Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Dan Bradbury (Eng), Max Homa (US) and Vincent Norrman (Swe) all shot six under par 66’s in this penultimate tournament of the 2023 DP World Tour.

Hojgaard, Europe’s 22-year-old Ryder Cup player who stands 34th in the Race to Dubai, had an eight birdie, two bogey round.

Bradbury, winner of the Jo’burg Open in November last year on this season’s calendar had two nines of 33, highlighted by an eagle three on hole nine.

PGA Tour invite Homa, number eight in the Official World Golf Ranking, had a blemish free six birdie round while Norrman, already a two-time DP World Tour winner, playing in only his 14th career appearance on the tour is making his first appearance in the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Norrman was also bogey free and lies 11th on the Rankings list.

A key battle this week is not just for the prestigious Nedbank Golf Challenge title – but also between Dubai based Adrian Meronk (Poland) and Ryan Fox (New Zealand) who are playing for at least third spot on the Race to Dubai Rankings.

Meronk currently holds third place, just less than two Race to Dubai Points ahead of Fox, with 7,000 points up for grabs this week in this no-cut event.

Meronk shot a five under par bogey free 67 to be in tied fifth, with Fox, tied 14th after a 69.

A field off 66 players are in the field with players striving to get into the top 50 of the 2022 – 23 Race to Dubai Rankings to get into next week’s field for the $10 million DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, at Jumeirah Golf Estates, played over the Earth course.

Round One Scores

(7,819 Yards, Par 72).

N. Hojgaard (Den) 66.

D. Bradbury (Eng) 66.

V. Normann (Swe) 66.

M. Homa (US) 66.

A. Meronk (Pol) 67.

J. Guerrier (Fr) 67.

R. Hisatsune (Jap) 67.