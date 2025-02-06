Griffiths and Alker seize early lead in star-studded Hassan II Golf Trophy in Morocco

Dubai Golden VISA Awardee Jeev Milkha Singh (Ind) holes a par putt on his final hole to finish with a first round one over 74 in the Hassan II Golf Trophy on the PGA Champions Tour in Morocco. - Supplied photo

England’s Steve Griffiths and New Zealand’s Steve Alker got off to a strong start at the $2.5 million Trophy Hassan II, carding matching four-under-par 69s to share the lead after the opening round at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam’s Red Course in Rabat, Morocco.

The event, now in its 49th edition, is a highlight on the PGA Champions Tour calendar.

Griffiths, who posted five birdies against a single bogey, found himself atop the 66-player field alongside Alker. The New Zealander had a rollercoaster round, making the turn at one-over-par 37 before rallying with five birdies on his back nine, including a spectacular closing stretch of three consecutive birdies.

At 53, Alker remains one of the most consistent players on the Champions Tour, having secured victories in 2022 and 2024. His accolades include topping the Champions Tour Money List, winning the Charles Schwab Cup, and earning both the Player of the Year award and the Byron Nelson Award.

Meanwhile, Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh, playing on a sponsor’s invite, carded a one-over 74 to sit in a tie for 33rd. Reflecting on his round, Singh told Khaleej Times: “I played really well – it is a beautiful golf course with perfect weather and hardly a breath of wind around – despite it being a tree-lined golf course.

“The highlight of my first round was an eagle three on hole 13 – I holed a lovely 20-foot curler downhill Howe3ver, I made no birdies, despite having a lot of birdie chances,” he added. :I left a few shots out there. I was encouraged by my play today and am looking forward to round two on Friday.”

The 54-hole tournament boasts a star-studded field featuring legends of the game. Sitting just outside the lead are South African Ernie Els, former Dubai resident Thomas Bjorn, England’s Paul Broadhurst, and Ireland’s Padraig Harrington, all finishing at two-under-par 71.

With 32 players at level par or better, the competition remains wide open heading into the final two rounds.

In addition to the PGA Champions Tour event, the 28th edition of the Lalla Meryem Cup is taking place on the Blue Course, showcasing talent from the Ladies European Tour.

American Brianna Navarrosa leads at six-under-par, with two players trailing by a single shot, while a few competitors were still on the course when scores were last updated.

With two rounds to play, the stage is set for an exciting battle at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.

Round 1 Leaders

(7,329 Yards, Par 73)

Trophy Hassan II

S. Griffiths (Eng) – 69 S. Alker (NZ) – 69 H. Fujita (Jpn) – 70 T. O’Neal (USA) – 70 B. Quigley (USA) – 70 T. Levet (Fra) – 70 Y. E. Yang (Kor) – 70 M. Jimenez (Esp) – 70

A. da Silva (Bra) – 70