Grant and team top Members Annual Golf Day at Arabian Ranches

Gross winners’ - from left to right, Mike Robson, Men’s Club Captain Mark Gathercole, Christopher Benson, Christopher Andrews, Douglas McLennan, Ladies Club Captain Nicola Breeze and Golf Operations Manager Ryan Smith. - Supplied photo

Published: Thu 14 Dec 2023, 11:34 PM

Ross Grant, Raymond Logan, Michael Connor and Jordan Ryan combined to score an excellent net 54.4 net to win the Members Annual Golf Day at Arabian Ranches Golf Club.

A big field of 100 players participated in the event where the format for the day was a Four Player Texas Scramble with a minimum of three drives per player required. Prizes were awarded to the 1st & 2nd Gross teams and 1st-4th Net teams.

Grant and team also shoot an 18 under par gross score of 54 gross but were awarded the net prize for the day.

Gross winners were Mark Gathercole, Christopher Benson, Christopher Andrews and Douglas McLennan.

They were followed by the team of Graham Rennie, Steven Martin, Scott Johnston and Ben Clark in second place on 55.8 net. In third place was the team of Peter Mulholland, Andrew Dowling, T.R Vijayan and Alfonso Gutierrez on 56.4 net.

The last of the net prizes were awarded to the team of James Sayer, Mark Sayer, Matthew Derrick and Jack Sayer on 56.5 net finishing in fourth place.

The Gross Division was won by the team of Christopher Benson, Christopher Andrews, Mike Robson and Douglas McLennan with an impressive score of 57 gross.

They were followed by the team of Graeme McCann, Barry McGettigan, James Scallon and Craig Gibson who were two shots back on 59 Gross.

Ryan Smith, Golf Operations Manager at Arabian Ranches Golf Club, commented: “The day was a day of celebration for a great year for Arabian Ranches Golf Club and it was an opportunity to thank the members for their valued membership at Arabian Ranches Golf Club.

“The day concluded with a Black-Tie Dinner in the evening with many attending to enjoy the evening.”