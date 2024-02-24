Gorter, Spruit win Ladies Race to Obidos qualifier at the Montgomerie

Winners and officials at the recent UAE International Pairs Qualifier at Montgomerie Golf Club. - Supplied phot

Published: Sat 24 Feb 2024, 12:32 AM

The final qualifier for the 2023 – 2024 UAE International Pairs took place at the Montgomerie Golf Club with Anna Gorter (16) and Annette Spruit (16) taking the top prize with 42 Stableford points.

The event was for ladies only with a Betterball Stableford format.

The top three pairs qualify for the UAE National Final to be held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on Saturday 9th March, 2024.

The winners of the Final will represent the UAE alongside more than 27 other countries in the International Pairs World Final at the Race to Obidos to be held in Portugal in late 2024.

B. S. Bali of ICON Sports, the UAE Promoters, said: “his event at the Montgomerie Golf Club is the 13th and final qualifier of the season. We thank all the golf clubs and players for their support – whether members of golf clubs or non-members.

“We look forward to hosting the UAE National Final early next month in Abu Dhabi and wish all qualifying competitors the best of luck - all vying for the ‘Bucket List’ all-expenses trip for the winning pair.”

The UAE International Pairs is organized by ICON Sports, sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and sponsored by Callaway, Lamer Capital Limited, White Eagle Sport, GOLFTEC, Centara Mirage Beach Resort - Dubai, Delta Aviation and Tblisi Hills and supported by EVOCUS and Palm Tees. For further information Visit: www.uae.internationalpairs.com

Results (Stableford)

A. Gorter & A. Spruit 42.

K. Satnam & R. Nasser 41.

S. H. Cavanaugh & A. Cameron 38.

