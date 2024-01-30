Goodall & Cuesta take the honours at UAE International Pairs qualifier

Winners and officials at the recent UAE International Pairs tournament at Trump International Golf Club, Dubai. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 9:21 PM

The team of Michael Goodall (10) and Carmen Cuesta (22) shot 41 Stableford points to win the UAE International Pairs qualifier at Trump International Golf Club, Dubai.

The format was two-ball Betterball Stableford.

Goodall and Cuesta had nines of 18 and 23 points – with the equivalent of a net 66 between the winning duo.

This gave them a two-point victory from runners-up John White and Steven Gibson.

The top three pairs qualify for the UAE National Final on Saturday 9th March at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

A spokesman for the UAE International Pairs commented: “We have had another strong qualifying event at Trump International Golf Club – we thank everyone for their support.

“We encourage all golfers to support this initiative with a ‘Bucket List’ prize of representing the UAE in the World Final in Portugal.”

The winners of the UAE National Final will represent the UAE in the World Final of the Race to Obidos in Portugal at the end of 2024.

The next qualifier for the Race to Obidos will be held at The Els Club, Dubai, on Saturday 3rd February. For further information Visit: www.uae.internationalpairgolf.com

Results (Stableford Points)

Goodall & C. Cuesta 41.

White and S. Gibson 39.

Downes & A. Brocklebank 38.

