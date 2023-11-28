Good news for budding golfers as entries open for 2024 Junior Dubai Desert Classic

Carl and Laura may not have a clue about how the game is played but said they were thrilled to be at the history-making event
There's exciting news for young golf stars who are looking for opportunities to compete at a higher level in a bid to advance their game.
For a start, they can compete in the 2024 Junior Dubai Desert Classic to be held on January 12 and 14,, 2024 at Emirates Golf Club.
Entries are now being accepted, however, all players must have a valid handicap with a handicap index of 14.4 or below.
Entries close on December 15, 2023 – midday UAE time).
The field will be made up of 54 girls and boys and all players must be 18 years old or under on Saturday, January 13, 2024.
The Championship will be played over 36 holes (two x 18-hole rounds) of Stroke play. Round One will be played on the Faldo Course under the floodlights and Round Two on the Majlis Course.
Supported by the Faldo Series, Callaway and the Emirates Golf Federation, the Junior Dubai Desert Classic is being played for the second time. It will act as one of the curtain-raising events for the 35th edition of the HERO Dubai Desert Classic from January 18-212, 2024. The marquee tournament is the first ROLEX Series Event of the 2023 – 2024 DP World Tour season’s Race to Dubai.
This year’s Junior Dubai Desert Classic champion’s prizes include invitations to the following tournaments - Shubhankar Sharma Junior Invitational Final 2024, Faldo Series Grand Final, 2024, HERO Dubai Desert Classic Star Player Demonstration and Callaway Driver ‘Tour Custom Fit’ Experience during the HERO Dubai Desert Classic week.
Joe Jones, representing Wales, won the 2023 Junior Dubai Desert Classic, with a 36-hole total of 143 over both the Faldo and Majlis Courses at Emirates Golf Club. He finished two shots ahead of runner-up Adrian Larsson (The Els Club, Dubai). Victor Kofod-Olsen (Emirates Golf Club) completed the podium after finishing third.
Speaking of his victory, Jones said: “It feels great to have won this title especially as it was in windy conditions which made it tough. The tournament is a great opportunity for young players as we get to play on the same course as the professionals.
“Obviously, it was great to get the win here and I hope there are more wins for me in the future.’
To enter Visit Junior Dubai Desert Classic 2024 (google.com)
