Golubeva spooks rivals to win JGE’s Ladies Halloween Tombstone competition

Roeterdink battles hard but had to settle for second spot in the fun event sponsored by The Lounge Spa

Left to right: JGE Lady Captain Everlyn Downham, Willemijn Roeterdink, Marta Balaguer and Ed Attack.- Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Wed 1 Nov 2023, 7:23 PM

Yulia Golubeva showed that she had what it takes to win the Ladies Halloween Tombstone, a novel competition that was held mark the ancient anniversary where spooky legends, myths and folklore take center stage.

The event, which had an interesting format, was sponsored by The Lounge Spa and played at the Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Earth course.

The format was the Individual Tombstone Halloween Special, where each player would play their own ball until they had hit their net handicap allowance of shots.

Once they have done this, they would place a ‘Tombstone’ into the ground where their ball has come to rest. The player who was the last to lay their ‘Tombstone’ down was declared the winner.

Golubeva shot a spectacular net 72 (level) and played the entire round without needing to lay down her ‘Tombstone’. She was the only player in the field not to lay down her ‘Tombstone.’

Golubeva also won the Nearest the Pin on Hole 6 with a fantastic shot onto the green and therefore picked up her second prize of the day.

In second place was Willemijn Roeterdink who shot a net 73 (+1), Willemijn fought courageously on the back nine with a gross birdie on the Par 4 15th Hole, although a harsh lip out from 12 feet on the 17th hole would prove to be pivotal as she would go on to miss out on the top spot by just one shot.

Willemijn also won the Nearest the Pin on-course competition on 17.