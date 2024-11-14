Waring's good form continues as UAE-based golfers make their mark at DP World Tour Championship

Paul Waring of England. — AFP

As the DP World Tour Championship teed off at Jumeirah Golf Estates (JGE), Paul Waring led a posse of the UAE’s resident golfers to demonstrate to the world that living and playing in this desert oasis offers more than just luxury - it gives you a distinct edge on the greens.

With a hefty prize pool of $10 million up for grabs, Waring was joined by Adrian Meronk, and Thorbjorn Olesen who are leveraging their experience in the UAE to take on some of the biggest names in the game, including Tyrrell Hatton and Rory McIlroy, joint leaders of the fifth and final Rolex Series event of the season after Day One.

Waring, a 39-year-od journeyman from England proved that familiarity with his home course at Jumeirah Golf Estates can be a game-changer, delivering a solid performance on Thursday.

After a strong finish last week at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, Waring continued his momentum with a 68, just one stroke behind Hatton and McIlroy.

Waring’s experience of the Jumeirah Golf Estates is proving invaluable.

“I know the course well, and being in Dubai means I can train here year-round,” he told Khaleej Times after his round.

“Living and playing in the UAE definitely gives me an advantage, especially on a course like this one.”

Polish golfer Meronk, who now plays on the LIV Golf Tour, is another UAE resident showing his skills at the championship. Meronk carded a solid two-under-par 70, which places him in a tied 11th position alongside Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen, another Dubai-based player.

Meronk’s consistent play on a tough course like JGE also speaks volumes about the benefits of living and training in the UAE.

“Being based here in Dubai, I’ve been able to take full advantage of the world-class facilities available to me,” said Meronk. “The consistent weather and the variety of courses in the region mean you’re never off your game, and I feel it’s given me a great platform to perform.”

Other UAE-based golfers are also showing that life in the Emirates can do wonders for a player's game.